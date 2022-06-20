Skip to main content

REPORT: Hornets Would be 'Hesitant' to Match a Max Offer Sheet for Miles Bridges

Could Charlotte actually let Miles Bridges walk?

The Hornets have a lot to figure out this offseason. From who they will hire as their next head coach after Kenny Atkinson changed his mind to what they will do with their two first round picks to whether or not they want to sign Miles Bridges to a long-term deal.

After betting on himself and turning down a four-year, $60 million deal ahead of the season, Bridges put together his best year yet averaging 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. 

Although it seems as if Bridges has turned the corner from a role player to a legitimate NBA starter, there seems to be some hesitancy about giving Bridges the money he wants this offseason, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic

"Rival executives expect Hornets restricted free agent Miles Bridges to command a maximum — or near-max — deal in July, and sources said there’s hesitancy from Charlotte to match a max sheet. Bridges had a breakout season in 2021-22, averaging 20.2 points, seven rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. In a league that saw wings such as Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins and Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have game-changing impacts on a run to the NBA Finals, Bridges’ two-way ability on the wing has become incredibly valued toward winning."

