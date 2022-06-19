Skip to main content

Hot Clicks: Atkinson Ditches Hornets, Harrell Faces Charges, Mock Trades + More

Recapping some of the best from the past week.

Each Sunday in the offseason, we will post links to the most-read stories on our site from the past week. Click each title below to view the full article.

Kenny Atkinson Backs Out of Hornets Job

Six Mock Trade Proposals for the Charlotte Hornets

How High Can the Hornets Move Up in the Draft?

Montrezl Harrell Faces Felony Drug Charges

Hornets to Remain in Charlotte Through 2045

Examining Cody Martin's Free Agency

USATSI_13913996_168388579_lowres
News

Emergency Podcast - The Kenny Atkinson Saga

By Schuyler Callihan13 hours ago
USATSI_14112972_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: Kenny Atkinson Backs Out of Hornets Job, Will Remain with Warriors

By Schuyler Callihan18 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-06-18T083704.915
News

Six Mock Trade Proposals for the Charlotte Hornets

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
USATSI_17973665_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 18th

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
USATSI_14148326_168388579_lowres (1)
Podcasts

Stinger: NY Post's Brian Lewis on Hornets Hiring Kenny Atkinson

By James PlowrightJun 18, 2022
USATSI_17955349
News

Examining Cody Martin's Free Agency

By James PlowrightJun 17, 2022
USATSI_17869959_168388579_lowres
News

Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 17th

By Schuyler CallihanJun 17, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-06-13T125643.572
News

Hornets Media Prospect Rankings

By James Plowright and Israel OmondiJun 16, 2022