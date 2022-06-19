Hot Clicks: Atkinson Ditches Hornets, Harrell Faces Charges, Mock Trades + More

Recapping some of the best from the past week.

Each Sunday in the offseason, we will post links to the most-read stories on our site from the past week. Click each title below to view the full article.

Kenny Atkinson Backs Out of Hornets Job

Six Mock Trade Proposals for the Charlotte Hornets

How High Can the Hornets Move Up in the Draft?

Montrezl Harrell Faces Felony Drug Charges

Hornets to Remain in Charlotte Through 2045

Examining Cody Martin's Free Agency

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.