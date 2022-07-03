Hot Clicks: Bouknight's Injury, Bridges Arrested, Martin Returns + More

Skip to main content

News

Cody Martin Re-Signs with Charlotte Hornets

By James Plowright19 hours ago
Free Agency 2022

Report: Hornets "Expected" to Withdraw Bridges Qualifying Offer

By James PlowrightJul 2, 2022
NBA Draft 2022

Charlotte Hornets Official Summer League Roster

By Austin Leake and James PlowrightJul 1, 2022
News

Bridges Wife Mychelle Johnson Releases Details of Incident

By James PlowrightJul 1, 2022
News

Stinger: Miles Bridges Arrested + Kemba's Return?

By James PlowrightJun 30, 2022
News

Miles Bridges Charged With Felony - UPDATE: Hornets Release Statement

By Eric Barnes and James PlowrightJun 30, 2022
News

Free Agent Targets for the Charlotte Hornets

By Austin LeakeJun 29, 2022
News

The Logic Behind Bringing Russell Westbrook to Charlotte

By Embrey MortonJun 29, 2022