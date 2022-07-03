Hot Clicks: Bouknight's Injury, Bridges Arrested, Martin Returns + More
Recapping some of the best from the past week.
Each Sunday in the offseason, we will post links to the most-read stories on our site from the past week. Click each title below to view the full article.
Cody Martin Re-Signs with Charlotte Hornets
Hornets 'Expected' to Withdraw Qualifying Offer to Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets Official Summer League Roster
Bridges' Wife Releases Details of Incident
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Stinger: Miles Bridges Arrested + Kemba's Return?
Free Agent Targets for the Charlotte Hornets
James Bouknight to Miss Summer League
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - All Hornets
Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.