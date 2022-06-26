Hot Clicks: Gobert Trade Talks, Draft Night Trade, 1 on 1 with Bryce McGowens + More

Recapping some of the best from the past week.

Each Sunday in the offseason, we will post links to the most-read stories on our site from the past week. Click each title below to view the full article.

The Hornets Got Their Center in Mark Williams

Making Sense of the Hornets' Draft Night Trade

Reactions to Steve Clifford's Return to Charlotte

Exclusive Interview with Bryce McGowens

WATCH: Mitch Kupchak Discusses Selection of Mark Williams

Hornets Draft Mark Williams

Hornets Trade Up to Draft Bryce McGowens

Stinger: Rudy Gobert Trade Talk with Patrick Byrne

Steve Kerr Speaks on Kenny Atkinson's Decision to Turn Down Hornets

