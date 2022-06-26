Hot Clicks: Gobert Trade Talks, Draft Night Trade, 1 on 1 with Bryce McGowens + More
Recapping some of the best from the past week.
Each Sunday in the offseason, we will post links to the most-read stories on our site from the past week. Click each title below to view the full article.
The Hornets Got Their Center in Mark Williams
Making Sense of the Hornets' Draft Night Trade
Reactions to Steve Clifford's Return to Charlotte
Exclusive Interview with Bryce McGowens
WATCH: Mitch Kupchak Discusses Selection of Mark Williams
Hornets Trade Up to Draft Bryce McGowens
Stinger: Rudy Gobert Trade Talk with Patrick Byrne
Steve Kerr Speaks on Kenny Atkinson's Decision to Turn Down Hornets
