Skip to main content

Hot Clicks: Gobert Trade Talks, Draft Night Trade, 1 on 1 with Bryce McGowens + More

Recapping some of the best from the past week.

Each Sunday in the offseason, we will post links to the most-read stories on our site from the past week. Click each title below to view the full article.

The Hornets Got Their Center in Mark Williams

Making Sense of the Hornets' Draft Night Trade

Reactions to Steve Clifford's Return to Charlotte

Exclusive Interview with Bryce McGowens

WATCH: Mitch Kupchak Discusses Selection of Mark Williams

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Hornets Draft Mark Williams

Hornets Trade Up to Draft Bryce McGowens

Stinger: Rudy Gobert Trade Talk with Patrick Byrne

Steve Kerr Speaks on Kenny Atkinson's Decision to Turn Down Hornets

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17226366_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

Exclusive Interview with Hornets Draft Pick Bryce McGowens

By Schuyler Callihan13 hours ago
8115ecf0e11f7392e536c82ee836e1e3.jfif
NBA Draft 2022

Making Sense of the Hornets' Draft Night Trade

By Eric Barnes21 hours ago
USATSI_13993585_168388579_lowres
Podcasts

Hornets & Heartbreak: Steve Clifford Hired...Again

By Schuyler CallihanJun 24, 2022
USATSI_14005696_168388579_lowres
News

Reactions to Steve Clifford's Return to Charlotte

By Schuyler CallihanJun 24, 2022
USATSI_14149262_168388579_lowres (1)
News

BREAKING: Steve Clifford Agrees to Return as Head Coach of Hornets

By Schuyler CallihanJun 24, 2022
FWBQbTmWAAEj19A
News

The Hornets Got Their Center in Mark Williams

By Israel OmondiJun 24, 2022
mcgowens
News

Is Bryce McGowens Another 2nd Round masterstroke?

By James PlowrightJun 24, 2022
Screenshot 2022-06-24 021905
News

All Hornets Podcast Network: Live Draft Show Part 1 + 2

By James PlowrightJun 24, 2022