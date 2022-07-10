Hot Clicks: Latest on Miles, P.J.'s Future in Charlotte, Rookies Debut + More

Recapping some of the best from the past week.

Each Sunday in the offseason, we will post links to the most-read stories on our site from the past week. Click each title below to view the full article.

The Latest on the Miles Bridges Situation

Working the Tape: The Colossal Potential of Kai Jones

Charlotte Falls to Indiana in Summer League Opener

First Impressions of Bryce McGowens + Mark Williams

Mark Williams Shows Promise, Learning 'Quickly'

Michael Jordan to Grace Cover of NBA 2K23

Best Available Free Agents to Backup LaMelo Ball

Is P.J. Washington in the Hornets' Future

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.