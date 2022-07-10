Hot Clicks: Latest on Miles, P.J.'s Future in Charlotte, Rookies Debut + More
Recapping some of the best from the past week.
Each Sunday in the offseason, we will post links to the most-read stories on our site from the past week. Click each title below to view the full article.
The Latest on the Miles Bridges Situation
Working the Tape: The Colossal Potential of Kai Jones
Charlotte Falls to Indiana in Summer League Opener
First Impressions of Bryce McGowens + Mark Williams
Mark Williams Shows Promise, Learning 'Quickly'
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Michael Jordan to Grace Cover of NBA 2K23
Best Available Free Agents to Backup LaMelo Ball
Is P.J. Washington in the Hornets' Future
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - All Hornets
Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.