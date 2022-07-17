Hot Clicks: Manek's Future, Potential of Kai Jones, Mitchell Trade Packages + More
Recapping some of the best from the past week.
Each Sunday in the offseason, we will post links to the most-read stories on our site from the past week. Click each title below to view the full article.
Bill Simmons Suggests Hornets Trade for Donovan Mitchell
Hornets Collapse in 2nd Half as T-Wolves Take Summer League Finale
Does Brady Manek Have a Future in the NBA?
Hornets to Host Preseason Matchup in Greensboro
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Trade Packages the Hornets Should Offer Utah for Donovan Mitchell
Working the Tape: The Colossal Potential of Kai Jones
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - All Hornets
Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.