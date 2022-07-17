Hot Clicks: Manek's Future, Potential of Kai Jones, Mitchell Trade Packages + More

Each Sunday in the offseason, we will post links to the most-read stories on our site from the past week. Click each title below to view the full article.

Bill Simmons Suggests Hornets Trade for Donovan Mitchell

Hornets Collapse in 2nd Half as T-Wolves Take Summer League Finale

Does Brady Manek Have a Future in the NBA?

Hornets to Host Preseason Matchup in Greensboro

Trade Packages the Hornets Should Offer Utah for Donovan Mitchell

Working the Tape: The Colossal Potential of Kai Jones

