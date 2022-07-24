Hot Clicks: Offseason Grades, Jersey Numbers, Gelo's Future, Projected Lineup + More
Recapping some of the best from the past week.
Each Sunday in the offseason, we will post links to the most-read stories on our site from the past week. Click each title below to view the full article.
Projecting the Hornets' Rotation Following Summer League
Grading the Hornets' Offseason So Far
Steve Clifford is Willing to Adapt in Second Stint with Hornets
Miles Bridges Pleads Not Guilty in Domestic Violence Case
The Hornets Took a Step Back This Offseason
LaMelo Ball to Officially Change Jersey Number
Will LiAngelo Ball Ever Get a Chance with the Hornets?
Four Takeaways from Hornets Summer League
