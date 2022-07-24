Hot Clicks: Offseason Grades, Jersey Numbers, Gelo's Future, Projected Lineup + More

Each Sunday in the offseason, we will post links to the most-read stories on our site from the past week. Click each title below to view the full article.

Projecting the Hornets' Rotation Following Summer League

Grading the Hornets' Offseason So Far

Steve Clifford is Willing to Adapt in Second Stint with Hornets

Miles Bridges Pleads Not Guilty in Domestic Violence Case

The Hornets Took a Step Back This Offseason

LaMelo Ball to Officially Change Jersey Number

Will LiAngelo Ball Ever Get a Chance with the Hornets?

Four Takeaways from Hornets Summer League

