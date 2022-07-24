Skip to main content

Hot Clicks: Offseason Grades, Jersey Numbers, Gelo's Future, Projected Lineup + More

Recapping some of the best from the past week.

Each Sunday in the offseason, we will post links to the most-read stories on our site from the past week. Click each title below to view the full article.

Projecting the Hornets' Rotation Following Summer League

Grading the Hornets' Offseason So Far

Steve Clifford is Willing to Adapt in Second Stint with Hornets

Miles Bridges Pleads Not Guilty in Domestic Violence Case

The Hornets Took a Step Back This Offseason

LaMelo Ball to Officially Change Jersey Number

Will LiAngelo Ball Ever Get a Chance with the Hornets?

Four Takeaways from Hornets Summer League

News

By Schuyler CallihanJul 23, 2022 11:52 AM EDT
USATSI_17785096_168388579_lowres
By AdminJul 22, 2022 1:01 PM EDT
USATSI_17811684_168388579_lowres (1)
By Schuyler CallihanJul 22, 2022 12:43 PM EDT
USATSI_17977880_168388579_lowres (2)
Hornets Fan from Michael Jordan Video Finally Meets LaMelo Ball

By Schuyler CallihanJul 22, 2022 9:06 AM EDT
USATSI_17695553_168388579_lowres
James Bouknight to Switch Jersey Numbers?

By Schuyler CallihanJul 22, 2022 8:54 AM EDT
USATSI_17564020_168388579_lowres
By Schuyler CallihanJul 20, 2022 2:31 PM EDT
USATSI_18608141_168388579_lowres
By Tim RogersJul 20, 2022 1:11 PM EDT
USATSI_18682613_168388579_lowres
MAILBAG: Summer League Surprise, Kai Jones' Role, Biggest Disappointment + More

By Austin LeakeJul 20, 2022 8:37 AM EDT