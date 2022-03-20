Hot Shooting Fuels Hornets to Blowout Win Over Mavericks

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- For the first time since February 11th, the Charlotte Hornets are above .500 as they defeated the Dallas Mavericks 129-108 on Saturday night.

James Borrego said that his team needed to get off to a hot start and play a full 48 minutes in order to defeat the Dallas Mavericks. Borrego couldn't have drawn up a better start to the game by hitting their first five shots from three and quickly jumping out to a 16-2 lead.

Four different Hornets hit at least two three-pointers in the opening quarter, much of which can be attributed to the ball movement. Ball movement and shot selection are key against one of the league's top defenses and the Hornets passed that test with flying colors in the first half.