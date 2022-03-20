Hot Shooting Fuels Hornets to Blowout Win Over Mavericks
CHARLOTTE, N.C.- For the first time since February 11th, the Charlotte Hornets are above .500 as they defeated the Dallas Mavericks 129-108 on Saturday night.
James Borrego said that his team needed to get off to a hot start and play a full 48 minutes in order to defeat the Dallas Mavericks. Borrego couldn't have drawn up a better start to the game by hitting their first five shots from three and quickly jumping out to a 16-2 lead.
Four different Hornets hit at least two three-pointers in the opening quarter, much of which can be attributed to the ball movement. Ball movement and shot selection are key against one of the league's top defenses and the Hornets passed that test with flying colors in the first half.
Luka Doncic carried the load for the Mavs in the first with 14 points. The second-leading scorer for Dallas, Dorian Finney-Smith, had just three points. Oddly enough, Dallas crawled back into the game with Doncic on the bench and even took its first lead of the night, 47-46 at the 4:16 mark. Jalen Brunson had eight points during that stretch while Doncic only notched two points in the quarter.
Kelly Oubre Jr. drilled a pair of threes and went 2/2 at the line during an 11-0 Hornets run to end the half. Charlotte had the lead, 61-52.
The Hornets could not miss in the third going 16/23 from the floor as a team and 8/13 from three. LaMelo Ball had a quiet start to the night with just six points at the break, but he found his shot and went for 11 in the third, including going 3/3 from beyond the arc. Charlotte, once again, ended the quarter on a 10-0 run to give them a very comfortable 102-80 lead. Miles Bridges had the play of the night with a the buzzer-beater three.
The Mavericks waived the white flag at the very start of the fourth quarter as Luka Doncic didn't play a single minute. He would finish his night with 37 points on 13/20 shooting (8/12 3 FG). Charlotte had seven double-digit scorers, led by Miles Bridges who had 23 points.
The Hornets will be back in action inside Spectrum Center on Monday night at 7 p.m. EST as they host the New Orleans Pelicans.
BOX SCORE
DAL: 24-28-28-28-108
CHA: 35-26-41-27-129
TEAM STATS (ACCUMULATIVE)
1st
DAL 9/21 FG | 6/10 3FG | 9 REB | 6 PIP | 6 TOs
CHA 12/24 FG | 8/14 3FG | 11 REB | 6 PIP | 4 TOs
2nd
DAL 20/42 FG | 8/20 3FG | 20 REB | 24 PIP | 9 TOs
CHA 19/41 FG | 10/22 3FG | 19 REB | 12 PIP | 6 TOs
3rd
DAL 28/63 FG | 13/32 3FG | 28 REB | 28 PIP | 12 TOs
CHA 35/64 FG | 18/35 3FG | 30 REB | 24 PIP | 7 TOs
4th
DAL 39/89 FG | 14/38 3FG | 44 REB | 46 PIP | 15 TOs
CHA 44/88 FG | 20/42 3FG | 46 REB | 36 PIP | 9 TOs
