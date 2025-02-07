All Hornets

How Cam Reddish fits in with the Hornets if he's not waived

Reddish will be playing on his fifth team since entering the league in 2019.

Ali Jawad

Los Angeles Lakers forward Cam Reddish against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center.
The Charlotte Hornets acquired forward Cam Reddish on Thursday in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers that saw the Hornets send center Mark Williams for Reddish, guard Dalton Knecht, a 2031 unprotected first-round pick, and a 2030 pick swap.

Reddish, 25, adds an intriguing wing player who's still trying to find his footing in the NBA. The former 10th overall pick arrives in Charlotte with something to prove, joining his fifth team in six seasons. There is a chance, however, that Reddish is waived to open up a roster spot.

For now, we're going to assume that Reddish stays in Charlotte. Here's a look at how the former first-round pick could fit in with his new squad.

Role and Opportunity

Reddish steps into a Hornets roster that made multiple moves ahead of the trade deadline. His 6'7" frame and 7'1" wingspan offer defensive versatility, allowing head coach Charles Lee to deploy him against multiple positions.

While his offensive game has been inconsistent, the Hornets' development-focused environment could provide the stability Reddish needs to unlock his potential.

Playing for a young Hornets team that has had a season full of injuries could allow the former Duke Blue Devil to see increased playing time in the Queen City.

Areas of Impact

The 25-year-old wing brings several tools to Charlotte.

- Size and length: With a 7'0 wingspan, he's versatile enough to guard multiple positions and effectively disrupt passing lanes.
- Athleticism: With great speed, explosiveness, and agility, Reddish could make an impact on both ends of the court.
- Defensive intensity: Reddish has the potential to be a disruptive defender, thanks to his athleticism and length, when he's focused.

Development Priorities

To maximize his impact with the Hornets, Reddish needs to focus on:

- Consistency: His physical tools don't consistently lead to high production.
- Effort and focus: Can be inconsistent with energy and focus, resulting in subpar play.
- Finishing at the rim: Demonstrates athleticism, but needs to improve consistency in finishing plays through contact.

