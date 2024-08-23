All Hornets

How many wins will the Charlotte Hornets have in 2024-25?

Charlotte Hornets fans voice their opinion for the upcoming season.

Schuyler Callihan

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It's the start of a new era for the Charlotte Hornets and an opportunity for this young squad to take the next step and become a potential playoff team in the Eastern Conference. Charles Lee and Jeff Peterson are not ready to set any sort of expectations for year one, but internally, they probably have a win total they would like to reach.

What are Hornets fans expecting in terms of number of wins from this year's team? That was this week's Charlotte Hornets On SI fan poll on X. Below are the results.

20 or fewer wins - 16.7%

21-30 wins - 22.7%

31-40 wins - 42.4%

41-50 wins - 18.2%

The Hornets won 21 games a year ago, so assuming everyone remains healthy, I think you can pretty much rule out the 20 or less bucket. Conversely, even if everything breaks Charlotte's way, 41-50 wins just seems unrealistic. I don't see 21-30 either, so I'm with the fans on this one.

The schedule isn't as light in the beginning as it was in 2023-24 and for a team that has to adapt to a new staff and new playing style, they could very easily get behind the 8-ball in the standings. This is the most talented team the Hornets have had in quite some time, but it's a matter of health and how long it will take for their young stars to grow into all-league caliber players.

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

