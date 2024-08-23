How many wins will the Charlotte Hornets have in 2024-25?
It's the start of a new era for the Charlotte Hornets and an opportunity for this young squad to take the next step and become a potential playoff team in the Eastern Conference. Charles Lee and Jeff Peterson are not ready to set any sort of expectations for year one, but internally, they probably have a win total they would like to reach.
What are Hornets fans expecting in terms of number of wins from this year's team? That was this week's Charlotte Hornets On SI fan poll on X. Below are the results.
20 or fewer wins - 16.7%
21-30 wins - 22.7%
31-40 wins - 42.4%
41-50 wins - 18.2%
The Hornets won 21 games a year ago, so assuming everyone remains healthy, I think you can pretty much rule out the 20 or less bucket. Conversely, even if everything breaks Charlotte's way, 41-50 wins just seems unrealistic. I don't see 21-30 either, so I'm with the fans on this one.
The schedule isn't as light in the beginning as it was in 2023-24 and for a team that has to adapt to a new staff and new playing style, they could very easily get behind the 8-ball in the standings. This is the most talented team the Hornets have had in quite some time, but it's a matter of health and how long it will take for their young stars to grow into all-league caliber players.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Bally Sports' marriage with Charlotte Hornets continues...but for how long?
Charlotte Hornets Begin Search for Next PA Announcer
What is Mark Williams' Ceiling with the Charlotte Hornets?