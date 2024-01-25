How Terry Rozier Performed in His Debut with Miami

Earlier this week, the Charlotte Hornets made their first big move ahead of the trade deadline sending Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat in exchange for Kyle Lowry and a protected 2027 first-round pick.

In his first game with the Heat, Rozier came off the bench and appeared in 29 minutes of action, tying Caleb Martin for the most bench minutes. He finished the game with nine points on 3/11 shooting, including 1/5 from three-point range while also recording five assists and four rebounds in the 105-96 loss to Memphis.

"It's going to take a little time, I don't expect things to be perfect day one," Rozier said in his postgame press conference. "I feel good playing with those guys and as time goes, things will be way easier."

"It's tough to go through 24 hours on a battery of physicals and doctors appointments, just change of life," Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra said. "I'm not making any excuses for the guy, this is the business that we're in, but it's not easy. I think you see the possibilities there. He's extremely skilled offensively off the dribble and even some of the things he can do off the catch. Defensively, once he gets accustomed to how we do things I think he can be very disruptive. He's a physical defender. He's got long arms and I think he can really create havoc on that end of the court. That will take some time."

