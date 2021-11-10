Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets at Grizzlies

    Getting you set for tonight's Charlotte Hornets game.
    Game 12

    Charlotte Hornets (5-6) at Memphis Grizzlies (6-4)

    FedExForum, 8 p.m. EST

    For details on how to take in tonight's game, check out the info below.

    How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

    TV: Bally Sports

    Stream: NBA League Pass

    Listen: 102.5 FM/610 AM - WFNZ

    Live updates: Follow @SI_Hornets or @Callihan_ on Twitter

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - All Hornets

    Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

