How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets at Magic

Game 5

Charlotte Hornets (3-1) at Orlando Magic (1-3)

Amway Center, 7 p.m. EST

Quick Preview:

Charlotte is looking to get back on the winning side of things following their first loss of the season which came against Boston in overtime on Monday. Fortunately for James Borrego's guys, they get a very young, inexperienced, and offensively challenged Orlando Magic team on Wednesday night. The Magic are shooting just 40% from the floor, 30% from three, and average just a shade over 98 points per game.

For details on how to take in tonight's game, check out the info below.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: Bally Sports

Stream: NBA League Pass

Listen: 102.5 FM/610 AM - WFNZ

Live updates: Follow @SI_Hornets or @Callihan_ on Twitter

