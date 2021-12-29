Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets at Pacers

    Getting you set for tonight's Charlotte Hornets game.
    Author:

    Game 36

    Charlotte Hornets (18-17) at Denver Nuggets (14-20)

    Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 7 p.m. EST

    For details on how to take in tonight's game, check out the info below.

    How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

    TV: Bally Sports

    Read More

    Stream: NBA League Pass

    Listen: 102.5 FM/610 AM - WFNZ

    Live updates: Follow @SI_Hornets or @Callihan_ on Twitter

