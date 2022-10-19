Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets at Spurs

Getting you set for tonight's Charlotte Hornets game.
Game 1

Charlotte Hornets (0-0) at San Antonio Spurs (0-0)

AT&T Center, 8 p.m. EST

For details on how to take in tonight's game, check out the info below.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: Bally Sports

Stream: fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Listen: 102.5 FM/610 AM - WFNZ

Live updates: Follow @All_Hornets or @Callihan_ on Twitter

