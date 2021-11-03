Publish date:
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets at Warriors
Getting you set for tonight's Charlotte Hornets game.
Game 9
Charlotte Hornets (5-3) at Golden State Warriors (5-1)
Chase Center, 10 p.m. EST
For details on how to take in tonight's game, check out the info below.
How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates
TV: ESPN
Stream: NBA League Pass
Listen: 102.5 FM/610 AM - WFNZ
Live updates: Follow @SI_Hornets or @Callihan_ on Twitter
