    • November 1, 2021
    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Cavaliers

    Getting you set for tonight's Charlotte Hornets game.
    Game 8

    Charlotte Hornets (5-2) vs Cleveland Cavaliers (3-4)

    Spectrum Center, 7 p.m. EST

    Quick Preview:

    Charlotte looks to complete the two-game homestand with a 2-0 record as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. The Cavaliers will play the fifth and final game of its long road trip that started out west with Denver, both L.A. teams, and Phoenix. In those four games, the Cavs have only averaged 96 points per game. To pull out a win over the high-flying Hornets, they're going to need an efficient night on the offensive end of the floor to keep pace.

    For details on how to take in tonight's game, check out the info below.

    How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

    TV: Bally Sports

    Stream: NBA League Pass

    Listen: 102.5 FM/610 AM - WFNZ

    Live updates: Follow @SI_Hornets or @Callihan_ on Twitter

