How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Pacers

Game 1

Charlotte Hornets (0-0) vs Indiana Pacers (0-0)

Spectrum Arena, 7 p.m. EST

Quick Preview:

The Charlotte Hornets will officially open the lid on the 2021-22 season on Wednesday night in Uptown Charlotte as they welcome in the Indiana Pacers, the team who bounced them out of the playoffs a year ago in the play-in game.

For details on how to take in tonight's game, check out the info below.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: Bally Sports

Stream: NBA League Pass

Listen: 102.5 FM/610 AM - WFNZ

Live updates: Follow @SI_Hornets or @Callihan_ on Twitter

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.