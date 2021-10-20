    • October 20, 2021
    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Pacers

    Getting you set for tonight's Charlotte Hornets game.
    Author:

    Game 1

    Charlotte Hornets (0-0) vs Indiana Pacers (0-0)

    Spectrum Arena, 7 p.m. EST

    Quick Preview:

    The Charlotte Hornets will officially open the lid on the 2021-22 season on Wednesday night in Uptown Charlotte as they welcome in the Indiana Pacers, the team who bounced them out of the playoffs a year ago in the play-in game.

    For details on how to take in tonight's game, check out the info below.

    How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

    TV: Bally Sports

    Stream: NBA League Pass

    Listen: 102.5 FM/610 AM - WFNZ

    Live updates: Follow @SI_Hornets or @Callihan_ on Twitter

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - All Hornets

    Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

