How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Trail Blazers

Game 7

Charlotte Hornets (4-2) vs Portland Trail Blazers (3-2)

Spectrum Center, 7 p.m. EST

Quick Preview:

The Hornets are looking to bounce back at home after splitting the two-game Florida road trip. Miami controlled the tempo of the game really from start to finish and LaMelo Ball never got going as he finished the night with just six points. This game will also see the return of former Hornets big man, Cody Zeller. So far this season, Zeller is averaging 7.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

For details on how to take in tonight's game, check out the info below.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: Bally Sports

Stream: NBA League Pass

Listen: 102.5 FM/610 AM - WFNZ

Live updates: Follow @SI_Hornets or @Callihan_ on Twitter

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.