How to Watch & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Cavaliers - Summer League
Getting you set for tonight's Charlotte Hornets game.
Game 3
Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Thomas and Mack Center, 5 p.m. EST
For details on how to take in tonight's game, check out the info below.
How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates
TV: ESPNU
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Stream: NBA League Pass
Listen: WFNZ
Live updates: Follow @All_Hornets or @Callihan_ on Twitter
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - All Hornets
Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.