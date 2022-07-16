Skip to main content

How to Watch & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Timberwolves - Summer League

Getting you set for tonight's Charlotte Hornets game.

Game 5

Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Thomas and Mack Center, 5 p.m. EST

For details on how to take in tonight's game, check out the info below.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: ESPN

Stream: NBA League Pass

Listen: WFNZ

Live updates: Follow @All_Hornets  or @Callihan_ on Twitter

