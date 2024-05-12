How to Watch the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery
Info for Sunday afternoon's lottery.
In this story:
Sunday afternoon, the order of the first 14 picks of the 2024 NBA Draft will be unveiled at the annual Draft Lottery. The Charlotte Hornets have the third-best odds to land the top pick of the draft.
Information on tonight's event can be found below.
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV
Time: 3 p.m. EST
Chances to be awarded No. 1 overall pick:
Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards - 14%
Charlotte Hornets - 13.3%
Portland Trail Blazers - 13.2%
San Antonio Spurs - 10.5%
Toronto Raptors - 9%
Memphis Grizzlies - 7.5%
Utah Jazz - 6%
Brooklyn Nets (to Houston Rockets) - 4.5%
Atlanta Hawks - 3%
Chicago Bulls - 2%
Houston Rockets - 1.5%
Sacramento Kings - 0.8%
Golden State Warriors - 0.7%
Published