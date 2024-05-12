All Hornets

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery

Info for Sunday afternoon's lottery.

Schuyler Callihan

May 14, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; A general view of the stage prior to the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery.
May 14, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; A general view of the stage prior to the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery. / Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Sunday afternoon, the order of the first 14 picks of the 2024 NBA Draft will be unveiled at the annual Draft Lottery. The Charlotte Hornets have the third-best odds to land the top pick of the draft.

Information on tonight's event can be found below.

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 3 p.m. EST

Chances to be awarded No. 1 overall pick:

Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards - 14%

Charlotte Hornets - 13.3%

Portland Trail Blazers - 13.2%

San Antonio Spurs - 10.5%

Toronto Raptors - 9%

Memphis Grizzlies - 7.5%

Utah Jazz - 6%

Brooklyn Nets (to Houston Rockets) - 4.5%

Atlanta Hawks - 3%

Chicago Bulls - 2%

Houston Rockets - 1.5%

Sacramento Kings - 0.8%

Golden State Warriors - 0.7%

