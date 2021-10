Individual + Team Stats in the Hornets Win Over the Pacers

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Gordon Hayward 27 pts (10/22 FG, 2/4 3FG), 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 35 minutes

Miles Bridges 13 pts (4/8 FG, 1/4 3FG), 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 32 minutes

Mason Plumlee 8 pts (4/10 FG), 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 32 minutes

Kelly Oubre Jr. 14 pts (5/17 FG, 2/9 3FG), 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 34 minutes

LaMelo Ball 31 pts (11/23 FG, 7/9 3FG), 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 28 minutes

Cody Martin 10 pts (4/5 FG, 0/1 3FG) 6 rebounds, 23 minutes

Jalen McDaniels 1 pt (0/1 FG, 0/1 3FG) 1 assist

Ish Smith 14 pts (7/14 FG), 5 assists, 1 steal, 21 minutes

P.J. Washington 5 pts (1/7 FG, 1/3 3FG), 3 assists, 19 minutes

TEAM STATS (IND | CHA)

FG: 42/90 (46.7%) | 46/107 (43%)

3FG: 17/47 (36.2%) | 13/31 (41.9%)

FT: 21/24 (87.5%) | 18/27 (66.7%)

Rebounds: 51 | 46

Offensive rebounds: 8 | 12

Assists: 29 | 29

Steals: 2 | 9

Blocks: 10 | 5

Turnovers: 17 | 8

Fast break points: 5 | 15

Points in paint: 44 | 54

