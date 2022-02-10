Skip to main content

Initial Reactions to the Hornets-Wizards Trade

The Hornets actually made a move ahead of the trade deadline.

Thursday afternoon, the Charlotte Hornets traded veteran guard Ish Smith, second-year developmental center Vernon Carey Jr., and a 2nd round pick to the Washington Wizards in exchange for 28-year-old center Montrezl Harrell.

I do like this trade a lot and I think it will help the Hornets a little bit on the defensive end. Harrell is not an elite rim protector any means but does a pretty solid job of changing/impacting shots inside. At 6'7", 240 pounds, Harrell is a little undersized as a center but he makes up for that with his toughness, physicality, and athleticism.

Offensively, he's a massive upgrade over Mason Plumlee. Harrell has averaged double-digits in five of his seven NBA seasons. This season, Harrell is averaging 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.7 blocks. He is aggressive attacking the rim and can finish strong through contact. He's not much of a three-point shooter but one thing Hornets fans will be happy to know is that he does hit 72% of his free-throws. Plumlee is on pace to have one of the worst free throw shooting seasons in NBA history, currently shooting 34%.

What I like most about this trade is that the Hornets didn't reach. They didn't get impatient and trade the farm for a Myles Turner or another big man with a prolific profile. By adding Harrell to the fold, they were able to keep P.J. Washington on board which will give them better depth in the front-court. I imagine that we will see Plumlee remain in the starting lineup considering Harrell has only made 29 starts in his seven year career.

