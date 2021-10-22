    • October 22, 2021
    Injury Report: Hornets-Cavaliers
    Injury report for the Hornets and Cavaliers entering Friday night's game. Will be updated leading up to tip-off.
    The Charlotte Hornets enter Friday's road game against the Cavaliers on the heels of an emphatic win against the Indiana Pacers Wednesday. 

    Unfortunately, Terry Rozier's nagging left ankle injury sidelined him for the season opener but the combined efforts of Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball were enough to help seal the win for Charlotte.

    If Rozier misses his second-consecutive game Friday, expect Kelly Oubre Jr. to start again in his place.

    Here is the 12:30 PM official NBA Injury Report for Friday's game.

    This report will be updated throughout the day leading up to tipoff.

    Charlotte:

    Terry Rozier: Questionable (Left Ankle: Sprain)

    Cleveland:

    Darius Garland: Questionable (Left Ankle: Sprain)

    Dean Wade: Probable (Right Ankle: Sprain)

    Dylan Windler: Out (Right Hip: Strain)

