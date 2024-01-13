Injury Update on Hornets' Rookie Brandon Miller

In the first half of Friday night's loss to San Antonio, Charlotte Hornets rookie guard Brandon Miller suffered a low back contusion on a fall after a dunk attempt that was heavily contested by Keldon Johnson. He did not return to the floor the remainder of the night.

Moments ago, the Hornets released the initial injury report for Sunday's contest with the Miami Heat and have tabbed Miller as "doubtful" alongside PJ Washington (foot). Cody Martin (groin) and Frank Ntilikina (tibia) are listed as questionable while Mark Williams (back) and Gordon Hayward (calf) have been officially ruled out.

Williams has missed nearly 20 games with his low back contusion, so for Miller and Steve Clifford's sake, hopefully the injury doesn't linger as it has for Hornets' young center. In 32 games this season, Miller has averaged 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 41% from the floor and 37% from three-point range.

The Hornets and Heat will tip things off at 6 p.m. EST.

