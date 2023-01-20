Injury Update on LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball has been listed as "doubtful" for Saturday's game in Atlanta against the Hawks.

Ball left Wednesday's game in Houston with a left ankle injury, stepping on PJ Washington's foot during a rebound attempt. The team also says that Ball is dealing with left wrist soreness which popped up during the Rockets game as well.

It's unlikely that the Hornets' face of the franchise takes the floor tomorrow but his status beyond Saturday is unclear at this time. According to the team, Ball "will undergo additional evaluation, and updates on his status will be provided as appropriate."

This is the third time that Ball has injured his ankle this season. Because of it, he has only appeared in 22 games this season.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.