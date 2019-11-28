Hornetmaven
Hornets pre-game notes: Cody Zeller out vs. Pistons

Mitchell Northam

The Charlotte Hornets will have to beat the Detroit Pistons without one of their top players this season, Cody Zeller.

The seventh-year center from Indiana was ruled out for Wednesday's contest by head coach James Borrego. Zeller, 27, suffered a "left hip contusion" during Monday's loss to the Miami Heat.

Malik Monk was also injured in that game, spraining a finger on his left hand, but he will be available against the Pistons.

Zeller is fourth on the team in scoring and first in rebounding, averaging career-high marks with 8.1 boards and 11.2 points per-game.

Starting in Zeller's place will be Bismack Biyombo. The 27-year-old from the Congo is playing 14.4 minutes per-game this season.

There are no other changes to the Hornets' starting lineup, Hornets head coach James Borrego said.

While Biyombo will start, it's likely that fans will see Marvin Williams and Willy Hernangomez fill in at center as well. Borrego could also turn to Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, but the defensive-minded forward has featured in just two games this season.

Notes

  • James Borrego on getting to the Pistons' three-point shooters: "We've got to do better. And it takes multiple efforts. It's tough to be in the paint and fire out to shooters. We've got to know who we're guarding tonight, we've got to be better one-on-one, we've got to take more pride in how we defend tonight."
  • Starting for the Pistons is: Bruce Brown, Luke Kennard, Langston Galloway, Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond.
  • Tony Snell is active tonight for the Pistons. He has missed the past four games with a hip injury, but is shooting 45.5 percent from three-point range this season.
Morning Buzz: Steph Curry developing NBA comedy set in Charlotte for Fox

Mitchell Northam
0

Will Arnett will partner with Curry on the project. More Hornets notes, including James Borrego's thoughts on the defense, included.

Martin, McDaniels recalled; Borrego frustrated with defense

Mitchell Northam
0

Caleb Martin and Jalen McDaniels were recalled by the Hornets on Tuesday from the G-League. Could we see more Cody Martin on Wednesday?

Zeller, Monk listed as 'probable' for Hornets after injuries

Mitchell Northam
0

Cody Zeller suffered a hip contusion, while Malik Monk sprained his finger in Monday night's loss to the Heat.

Devonte' Graham's game-winner pushes Charlotte Hornets past New York Knicks

Mitchell Northam
0

Graham scored 29 points and hit a career-high nine three-pointers to give the Hornets their second-straight win.

Oral history: The making of Malik Monk's buzzer-beater to top the Detroit Pistons

Mitchell Northam
0

Malik Monk of the Charlotte Hornets hit a three-pointer over Andre Drummond and Derrick Rose to beat the Pistons at the buzzer on Friday.

Dwayne Bacon out; Pre-game notes for Hornets vs. Pistons

Mitchell Northam
0

The Florida State product will miss his second straight game with right knee soreness for the Charlotte Hornets.

Photo Gallery: Hornets lose 119-117 to Grizzlies

Mitchell Northam
0

Ja Morant hit the game-winning shot for Memphis. Terry Rozier dropped 33 points.

Ja Morant is the real deal. The Grizzlies rookie proved it against the Hornets.

Mitchell Northam
0

Ja Morant - the 20-year-old No. 2 pick from Dalzell, South Carolina - is making an early case for the NBA's Rookie of the Year award after hitting a game-winner against the Charlotte Hornets.

Terry Rozier's 33 points not enough as Hornets fall to Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Mitchell Northam
0

Ja Morant, the No. 2 overall pick, hit a game-winning lay-up with 0.7 seconds left to give the Memphis Grizzlies a win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Photo Gallery: Greensboro Swarm 109, Westchester Knicks 116

Mitchell Northam
0

The Swarm fell to the Westchester Knicks at home on Wednesday. Robert Franks scored 26 points for the Hornets' G-League affiliate.