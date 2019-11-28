Hornets pre-game notes: Cody Zeller out vs. Pistons
The Charlotte Hornets will have to beat the Detroit Pistons without one of their top players this season, Cody Zeller.
The seventh-year center from Indiana was ruled out for Wednesday's contest by head coach James Borrego. Zeller, 27, suffered a "left hip contusion" during Monday's loss to the Miami Heat.
Malik Monk was also injured in that game, spraining a finger on his left hand, but he will be available against the Pistons.
Zeller is fourth on the team in scoring and first in rebounding, averaging career-high marks with 8.1 boards and 11.2 points per-game.
Starting in Zeller's place will be Bismack Biyombo. The 27-year-old from the Congo is playing 14.4 minutes per-game this season.
There are no other changes to the Hornets' starting lineup, Hornets head coach James Borrego said.
While Biyombo will start, it's likely that fans will see Marvin Williams and Willy Hernangomez fill in at center as well. Borrego could also turn to Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, but the defensive-minded forward has featured in just two games this season.
Notes
- James Borrego on getting to the Pistons' three-point shooters: "We've got to do better. And it takes multiple efforts. It's tough to be in the paint and fire out to shooters. We've got to know who we're guarding tonight, we've got to be better one-on-one, we've got to take more pride in how we defend tonight."
- Starting for the Pistons is: Bruce Brown, Luke Kennard, Langston Galloway, Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond.
- Tony Snell is active tonight for the Pistons. He has missed the past four games with a hip injury, but is shooting 45.5 percent from three-point range this season.