Hornets pre-game notes: Cody Zeller out vs. Pistons

The Charlotte Hornets will have to beat the Detroit Pistons without one of their top players this season, Cody Zeller.

The seventh-year center from Indiana was ruled out for Wednesday's contest by head coach James Borrego. Zeller, 27, suffered a "left hip contusion" during Monday's loss to the Miami Heat.

Malik Monk was also injured in that game, spraining a finger on his left hand, but he will be available against the Pistons.

Zeller is fourth on the team in scoring and first in rebounding, averaging career-high marks with 8.1 boards and 11.2 points per-game.

Starting in Zeller's place will be Bismack Biyombo. The 27-year-old from the Congo is playing 14.4 minutes per-game this season.

There are no other changes to the Hornets' starting lineup, Hornets head coach James Borrego said.

While Biyombo will start, it's likely that fans will see Marvin Williams and Willy Hernangomez fill in at center as well. Borrego could also turn to Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, but the defensive-minded forward has featured in just two games this season.

