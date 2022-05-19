Skip to main content

Instant Reaction and Analysis To Kupchak Press Conference

James Plowright runs through the key headlines and shares his thoughts from Mitch Kupchak's end of season media availability

One month after ending the regular season Mitch Kupchak finally spoke to the media for his end of season press conference. The firing of Borrego, next head coach, Kupchak's future and off-season were all discussed. If you want to save watching the entire press conference you can listen to the key headlines in this video with some analysis of the quotes shared.

