Is Miles Bridges Worth a Max Contract?

For the Charlotte Hornets to take "that next step" that general manager Mitch Kupchak wants them to make, they're going to have to alter the roster a bit. That said, they need to make it a priority to agree to terms on a multi-year deal with Miles Bridges who is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason.

After months of conversations about a contract extension ahead of this past season, Bridges turned down the Hornets' offer of $60 million over four years. It's safe to say that he did the right thing by betting on himself and by doing so, he's going to nearly double his future salary. The big question is, how much are the Hornets willing to pay him?

After meeting with Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak last week, it seems as if the Hornets aren't just going to let him walk. In fact, Kupchak said that he believes he's a big piece of the puzzle moving forward.

"Miles made a big jump. I don't think anyone expected that kind of jump," Kupchak said. "Miles is a restricted free agent which means that we can match any other deal that anybody brings to us and our intention is to keep Miles long-term. He's a big part of our future."

Giving Bridges a max deal, in my opinion, handcuffs what the front office can do to improve the rest of the roster. There is a clear hole at center and it wouldn't hurt for the Hornets to go out and get a "three and d" wing off the bench to give them an upgrade over the streaky, offensive-minded Kelly Oubre Jr.

Although the Hornets aren't likely to make any "splash moves" this offseason, they can get creative with that available cap space if they have it.

"The thing we have to be careful about is thinking we're better than we really are," the Hornets GM stated. "We're not a team that's going to get into the Finals. Although Atlanta got into the Conference Finals a year ago, I don't know how realistic that is. What I'd like to do with this team is I'd like to get us into the playoffs and wouldn't it be great to win a round? And then anything after that would probably be gravy. You've got to be careful that you don't make moves to try to mosey the progress along, quicker than is realistic."

I don't get the sense that the Hornets would pass on matching another team's offer, but if they don't feel comfortable giving him a max contract, that could happen. Expect the Hornets to come in with a firm offer that both Bridges and his agent, Rich Paul, believe to be fair and potentially avoid him hitting the market.

