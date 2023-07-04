Is P.J. Washington Heading to Dallas?

A few days ago, the Charlotte Hornets received word that Miles Bridges would sign his qualifying offer of $7.9M to remain with the organization for the 2023-24 season.

Now the question turns to whether or not P.J. Washington will sign his qualifying offer from Charlotte which is worth $8.4M. Considering he is worth an annual salary that doubles that figure, I imagine he will sign an offer sheet elsewhere, leaving it up to the Hornets if they match the offer or let him walk.

Speculation has begun on social media that the Dallas Mavericks could be that team that submits an offer to Washington, forcing Charlotte into a decision. As seen below, Washington has unfollowed the Hornets on Instagram and has updated his location to Dallas, TX on Twitter.

Should the Mavericks or any other team submit an offer to Washington, it would make sense for the Hornets to match it and keep him assuming it's not for an astronomical amount. He's a versatile defender that can also stretch the floor on the offensive end with his three-point shooting ability.

This past season, Washington averaged 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

