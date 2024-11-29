It's Brandon Miller or bust in Hornets-Knicks NBA Cup matchup
The Charlotte Hornets may not closely resemble an NBA team today against the New York Knicks. That's because a major chunk of their rotation, including three starters, are out today. The lineups they use today will be uncommon pairings, and that begins with the starting five.
Charlotte Hornets announce starting five for Knicks bout
Today's starting five consists of: Vasilije Micić at PG, Brandon Miller at SG, Josh Green at SF, Tidjane Salaün at PF, and Moussa Diabate at C. This is not a common lineup for the Hornets, but it is giving important minutes to two young bigs in Salaün and Diabate. Miller and Green have started plenty of games this year, but Micic has only recorded 96 minutes on the floor in 2024.
The starting five is without LaMelo Ball, who suffered a calf injury on the last play against the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Miles Bridges has been out almost a week, and of course, the entire center depth chart is currently out (Mark Williams, Nick Richards, and Grant Williams). Also missing are those two other centers and Tre Mann, who would otherwise likely be in today's starting five. The Hornets will likely have a small rotation behind the five starters as well.
