Jalen McDaniels Continues to Grow and Earn the Trust of James Borrego

On nights where shots aren't falling for LaMelo Ball or Gordon Hayward, the Hornets need to have a spark off the bench. Some nights it's Kelly Oubre Jr. and some nights it's Cody Martin, but in Wednesday night's win over the Wizards, it was Jalen McDaniels.

McDaniels notched eleven points and six rebounds on the night and was a perfect 3/3 from three-point land. During the Hornets' 21-2 run in the third quarter, McDaniels hit two big threes to help tie the game up. Sure, he hit some big shots but the work he did on the defensive end and on the glass was just impressive. As the season moves along, McDaniels will be a big piece off the bench. Following the game, I asked head coach James Borrego where he has seen the most growth from McDaniels and what to expect from him moving forward.

"Kind of what he gave us tonight. I want him to shoot the ball. I trust his three. But it starts with his defense. The length, the versatility, the rebounding. The guy knows when to hit the boards on both sides of the ball, he crashes and gets us extra possessions, he boxes out every single time. His role is to come in and impact winning and he's got that ability. The biggest growth I've seen him take is just his overall decision-making on the floor with the ball. Either he catches and shoots it or he puts it on the ground. I don't see a lot of bad shots being taken. For me as a coach, I trust him more. He's having a major impact on the defense. This turn in our defense, he's a part of it. A major part of it, so that's got to continue."

Fellow forward Miles Bridges is glad that McDaniels is finally getting his opportunity to help this team out and was surprised when he looked at the box score seeing that he connected on all three shots from deep.

"I love Jalen," Bridges said. "He has a lot of length, he's great on the defensive end, he rebounds, and you can see he hits his shots. How many threes did he make today? Three? It was three. Three for three? Yeah man, Jalen is doing a great job, he's just playing his role and exceeding in it. I'm happy to see him playing because he's a good guy and a good teammate, so I'm happy to see him doing well."

McDaniels and the Hornets will be back in action on Friday night inside the Spectrum Center as they take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. EST.

