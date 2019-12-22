Video: Borrego talks Hornets first half vs. Jazz, upcoming game vs. Celtics

The Charlotte Hornets were looking in good shape at halftime on Saturday, leading the Utah Jazz 64-56, but still ended up losing, falling 114-107.

Led by Devonte Graham's three makes, the Hornets made six-of-seven three-point attempts in the first quarter and sank three more shots from outside in the second quarter. Their luck from behind the arc dwindled in the second half, finishing with a 41.4 shooting percentage from three-point range.

The Hornets next opponent is the Boston Celtics. Former Hornet guard Kemba Walker has helped the C's reach second place in the Eastern Conference so far this season.