James Bouknight Issues Apology to UConn Fans

The Hornets guard speaks out on the events that took place this past Saturday.

This past Saturday, Charlotte Hornets rookie guard James Bouknight made the news during All-Star break but it wasn't for a good reason. Bouknight returned to his alma mater (UConn) to take in a game against Xavier. About midway through the 2nd half, one of the officials came over to Bouknight, who had floor seats, and either ejected him or told him to move off the floor. 

Monday night, Bouknight felt it was the right thing to do to own up to his actions by apologizing to the UConn fan base, the Big East Conference, and the officials who were at the game. 

