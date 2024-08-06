James Nnaji Gets Opportunity with New Team
Center James Nnaji, the Charlotte Hornets' second round draft pick in 2023, will be playing on a new team this upcoming season.
According to European basketball insider Luca D'Alessandro, Nnaji will play on a loan from Barcelona at Girona Basquet. The 19-year-old underwent surgery to address lumbar spine issues earlier this offseason, which is partially why he will remain stashed overseas. The other reason being, he needs more playing time for his development. Across 46 games this past season Nnaji averaged just 2.5 points,1.9 rebounds, and seven minutes per game. Not exactly what the Hornets had hoped for in his first season after acquiring his rights.
The Hornets are free to bring over Nnaji the moment they feel he is ready, but that doesn't appear to be in their plans for this season. Mark Williams returns from a back issue, Nick Richard is back, and the team also signed Taj Gibson last month for depth purposes.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Why the Hornets' Future Shines Brighter than the Lakers
Why the Hornets Will Be A Must Watch Team on League Pass in 2024-25
Behind the Scenes: Hornets GM Sifts Through Options in NBA Draft