Jazz End Hornets' Good Vibes on Current Road Trip

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - The Hornets failed to extend their winning streak to three on Monday night as they fell to the Utah Jazz, 120-102. Charlotte has won back-to-back games twice this season but has yet to have won three in a row.

It was an odd start to the game as the two teams played contrasting styles of offense. The Hornets didn't attempt their first three-point shot until about the four-minute mark of the first quarter. Meanwhile, the Jazz continued to toss them up one after another and doing so early in the shot clock. Charlotte ended the game going just 2/16 from deep with both made shots coming from Terry Rozier. Utah had five players finish the game with multiple made threes.

Utah gained control of this one with a 37-point second quarter, much of which came via the three-ball and the free-throw line. Utah drained six threes and was gifted 13 freebies thanks to several bad fouls committed by Charlotte.

Lauri Markkanen collected yet another double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds, his 19th of the season. Terry Rozier led the Hornets in scoring once again with 23 points but wasn't as efficient tonight as he was in Saturday's win over Atlanta, making just 9/23 from the field and 2/8 from three.

The Hornets have to flush this one quickly as they return to action tomorrow night in the desert, squaring off against the Phoenix Suns. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. EST.

