Jersey numbers assigned for the Hornets' trade deadline newcomers
Jeff Peterson was very active at the trade deadline, making a handful of moves to revamp the Charlotte Hornets roster. One trade that took everyone by surprise was shipping out former first-round pick Mark Williams to the Los Angeles Lakers, which netted rookie Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, and a future first.
Peterson followed that up by sending Cody Martin and Vasiljie Micic in a package to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for center Jusuf Nurkic and a 2026 first-round pick.
When the newcomers will make their Hornets debut remains to be determined, but they are listed as questionable for tonight's game against the San Antonio Spurs. It's more likely that their first game comes on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons.
Shortly after the trades were finalized, the team updated the official roster, displaying each newcomer's chosen jersey number. Dalton Knecht will wear No. 4, Cam Reddish (No. 5), and Jusuf Nurkic (No. 20).
The Hornets will conclude their franchise-record nine-game homestand tonight against Wemby and the Spurs. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EST and can be streamed on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
