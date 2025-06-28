Jersey numbers have been chosen by all four of the Hornets' 2025 draft picks
All of the draft hoopla is over, and it's time to get to work.
This week, the Charlotte Hornets selected Duke guard Kon Knueppel, UConn wing Liam McNeeley, Duke guard Sion James, and Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner - a group of players that President of Basketball Ops Jeff Peterson believes can help change the culture in Buzz City.
On Friday, the team held an introductory press conference for the four newcomers, and at the end, each held up a jersey with their name and chosen number. Knueppel (No. 7) and Kalkbrenner (No. 32) will sport numbers they wore at the college level, while Sion James (No. 4) and Liam McNeeley (No. 33) picked out new numbers.
All four draft picks will participate in Summer League action next month when the team makes the trip out to Las Vegas. There, they will play four games and will face each of the four top five picks that didn't land in Charlotte - Cooper Flagg (Dallas Mavericks), Dylan Harper (San Antonio Spurs), VJ Edgecombe (Philadelphia 76ers), and Ace Bailey (Utah Jazz), that is assuming Bailey reports to Utah by then.
The first game of Summer League will take place on July 11th against the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. ET.
