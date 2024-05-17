Joe Mazzulla Reacts to Charles Lee Taking the Hornets Job
Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is a man of few words. He is typically very short and to the point in postgame press conferences and in some ways, he's very Popovich-like.
When news broke of Mazzulla's top assistant, Charles Lee, accepting the head coaching job with the Charlotte Hornets, Mazzulla made sure to give him the cold hard truth about becoming a head coach in the NBA.
"Happy for him. Great coach...long overdue. He's going to do a great job," he said in a recent press conference. "Everybody hates you. Get used to it. Your no longer the nice, shiny toy."
While there is some adversity that comes with being a head coach in the NBA, Lee is entering a pretty strong situation. He's taking over a team that has a talented young core and is part of a complete new era in Charlotte. Expectations in the Queen City aren't like what they are in Boston, so as long as progress is made year over year, I don't expect Lee to get a hard time from the fans.
