Josh Green Silent Again in Let Down Spot for Australia
Despite there being plenty of excitement throughout the Olympic group stage rematch between Greece and Australia, Charlotte Hornets' G, Josh Green, ended up missing out on the fun.
Totaling a meager 4 minutes and 19 seconds of playing time in the contest, Green's performance was a mere afterthought for those who watched the contest. With less than four minutes to go in the opening half, Green would come onto the court after a Dyson Daniels injury scare.
Green wasted no time in attempting his lone shot of the day, an ill-advised three point shot that failed to find the target. He'd go on to commit a personal foul before being subbed out just prior to the end of the second quarter.
After a whirlwind of a start from the Greeks saw Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. take a commanding 17 point lead at the half, Australia found itself desperately trying to make up the difference for the remainder of the contest. As a result, Green's services were seemingly no longer needed, as he essentially disappeared from the rotation in the second half.
Green is now shooting 0/6 from the field in the Olympics and continues to see a notable decrease in minutes throughout each game. After seeing 22 minutes and 13 seconds of playing time against Spain, he's now totaled 21 minutes and 39 seconds of playing time throughout the last two games in the group stage.
Player Grade: F
0 pts (0/1 FG, 0/1 3PT) 1 Personal Foul
The theme of this Olympic run so far has been to have more fouls than baskets, so long as that continues, there won't be room for any optimism surrounding one of Charlotte's latest acquisitions.
