JT Thor Discusses Game-Winning Shot vs Lakers

Thor dropped the hammer on Los Angeles in a late-night, double-overtime win.

LAS VEGAS, NV - It was another slow start for the Hornets on Sunday night as they trailed the Los Angeles Lakers for the entire first half and at one point found themselves trailing 20-8. It looked like they were well on their way to another flat performance but things changed late in the third quarter and into the fourth.

On the defensive end, they buttoned things up allowing just 33 points in the second half; much better than the 31 points they surrendered in the opening frame. 

Although the offense still had its issues, they were able to make timely shots to keep the game within reach, including a three-pointer from Ty-Shon Alexander three ball to knot the game up with 20 seconds left in regulation. Then, in double overtime, JT Thor put the game away by drilling a three in front of the Lakers bench.

Thor caught up with our own James Plowright following the game-winner to break down the play.

"Originally, the drew the play up for Ty to come off the ball screen because he was hot, but I told him if my defender helps I'm going to be open and I'm going to shoot it and that's what happened."

Thor finished the game with 12 points on 4/13 shooting and also pulled down three rebounds. In these first two Summer League games, Thor has seen a lot of minutes at the three spot which could foreshadow the team's plans for him this upcoming season.

"It's been pretty good. I'm just trying to get comfortable out there and that's what Summer League is for, to develop your game and work on your weaknesses," Thor said. "I just want to keep getting stronger and show the coaches my defensive instincts and that I can switch one through four and keep working on my jump shot."

