JT Thor Signs Two-Way Deal with Eastern Conference Foe
In a move announced by Shams Charania, free agent forward JT Thor has agreed to sign a two-way contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. This new chapter comes after the Charlotte Hornets declined their option for a fourth year on his contract back on June 28th.
Thor's NBA journey began when he was drafted 37th overall by the Detroit Pistons in 2021, but he was quickly traded to the Hornets.
He spent three seasons with the Hornets, showcasing his potential with the Greensboro Swarm in the G League, where he once scored 34 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a single game. However, the Hornets released Thor in June 2024.
Thor's tenure in Charlotte saw him appear in 165 games over three seasons, providing glimpses of his potential but ultimately struggling to carve out a consistent role. Now, the 21-year-old will look to make a fresh start in Cleveland.
The two-way contract provides a unique opportunity for both Thor and the Cavaliers. For Thor, it's a chance to further develop his game and prove he belongs in the NBA. For the Cavaliers, it's a low-risk, high-reward move that could potentially unearth a valuable contributor.
Thor is coming off an Olympic appearance for South Sudan in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he averaged 6.7 PPG and 4.7 RPG.
