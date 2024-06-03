All Hornets

JT Thor to Play for South Sudan in 2024 Olympics

A member of the Charlotte Hornets will be playing in this year's Olympic games.

Schuyler Callihan

Jan 14, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward JT Thor (21) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.
Jan 14, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward JT Thor (21) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It's official. Charlotte Hornets forward JT Thor will be playing for South Sudan in the 2024 Paris Olympics next month.

"It's going to be a good look for the country and how we're viewed in the world," Thor said in his exit interview a couple months ago when asked what it will mean to play for the country. "We're viewed for violence and stuff like that, so with us going to the Olympics we can shed a different light with sports and basketball. That's what I'm trying to push for my country."

Thor appeared in 68 games for the Hornets this past season and averaged 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 43% from the floor and 34% from three point range. In the final game of the regular season, Thor had himself a career day against the Cleveland Cavaliers going for 20 points on 8/11 shooting, including 3/6 from downtown.

READ MORE ABOUT THE HORNETS

Hornets Linked to Three Players in Latest Mock Draft

P.J. Washington Reacts to Tyler Herro's Slight Toward Charlotte

Brandon Miller Tells Hilarious Story From First Meeting with Michael Jordan

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.