JT Thor to Play for South Sudan in 2024 Olympics
It's official. Charlotte Hornets forward JT Thor will be playing for South Sudan in the 2024 Paris Olympics next month.
"It's going to be a good look for the country and how we're viewed in the world," Thor said in his exit interview a couple months ago when asked what it will mean to play for the country. "We're viewed for violence and stuff like that, so with us going to the Olympics we can shed a different light with sports and basketball. That's what I'm trying to push for my country."
Thor appeared in 68 games for the Hornets this past season and averaged 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 43% from the floor and 34% from three point range. In the final game of the regular season, Thor had himself a career day against the Cleveland Cavaliers going for 20 points on 8/11 shooting, including 3/6 from downtown.
