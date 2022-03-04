Kelly Oubre Cleared His Mind & Regained His Shooting Touch, 'It's Time to Flow'

On January 26th, Kelly Oubre Jr. exploded for 39 points on 12/18 shooting from the floor and 10/15 from three in a massive 158-126 blowout win over the Indiana Pacers. Late in that game, Oubre sustained an ankle injury and missed the next two games because of it.

After coming back, Oubre wasn't the same. He didn't have the same bounce in his step, his shot was sort of flat, and just looked uncomfortable when shooting the ball. In the final nine games leading up to the All-Star break, Oubre shot 45/131 (34%) from the field and just 14/74 (19%) from three-point range. Needless to say, the lack of efficiency from Oubre off the bench hurt the Hornets as they went just 1-8 in those nine games.

The Hornets needed to reach the All-Star break to be able to get away from the game for a little bit, hit the reset button, and get healthy again. Since the break, Oubre has been lighting it up, getting back to his early season form when he was considered to be one of the best 6th men in the league. In the four games since returning to action, he has shot 25/52 (48%) from the floor and 16/37 (43%) from three.

Following the team's 119-98 win over Cleveland Wednesday, I asked Kelly how much the break helped and how much of his shooting struggles were due to the ankle injury.

"Just the time off - I was able to sit by the beach and meditate and come back with a clear mind and just stay locked in. This game is pretty much all about ebbs and flows and the end of that first half of the season was a good ebb for us to learn from, but now it's time to flow."

Against the Cavs, Oubre started the game off hot hitting his first four threes in the game, all of which came in the opening quarter. He ended the night with 19 points, five assists, four rebounds, and one block.

"It changes the depth of our offense," head coach James Borrego said of a healthy Kelly Oubre. "Coming off the bench, when he shoots it like that we're tough to guard. We need him to make shots for us, that's where his value has been for us this year but I thought he was great on the board tonight as well. I thought he went and climbed and got some big defensive rebounds. I think to your point, he looks fresher to me. He looks like he needed that break. He's got his legs, he's got his rhythm and I expect him to continue to make shots."

Oubre and the Hornets will be back at it Saturday night inside Spectrum Center as they take on the San Antonio Spurs.

