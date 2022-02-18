Kelly Oubre Explains Why the Hornets Have Struggled Closing Out Games

The Hornets have lost several close games lately. At some point, they need to find a way to finish.

It's been a rough month for the Charlotte Hornets as they currently hold a 1-8 record in February. The All-Star break couldn't have arrived at a better time as this young group needs an opportunity to rest up, reset, and hopefully get some pieces back in the coming weeks.

Although the offense has been in disarray during this stretch, the Hornets have had multiple chances to come away with wins.

Earlier this month, they fell to the Cavaliers 102-101 despite having a 10-point lead with five minutes to go. Yes, the call at the end of the game ruling that Kevin Love was in a "shooting motion" was egregious but at the same time, the Hornets had plenty of opportunities to put that game to rest. They let the Cavs hang around and a bad call cost them a game.

After trailing by as many as 35 to the Grizzlies, Charlotte battled all the way back to make it a four-point game with under two minutes left but forced up a couple of tough threes and lost by seven.

Fast-forward to this week and the Hornets have dropped back-to-back games in overtime, but had a chance to win each game at the line. On Tuesday, Miles Bridges hit only one of two at the stripe with under 10 seconds to go making it a tied game instead of handing the Hornets the lead. Thursday night, Montrezl Harrell was fouled with 1.7 on the clock down one. Once again, another 1/2 trip to the line cost the Hornets a game along with yet another missed call by the officiating crew affording Kyle Lowry a three when his foot was clearly over the line.

The big problem is, the Hornets have not performed well down the stretch for most of the season. In fact, they are now 0-6 this season in overtime. For whatever reason, this young team has a hard time closing out games.

Following Thursday's loss, I asked Kelly Oubre Jr. what he makes of the team's inability to come out on top in these situations.

"Consistency is key. We have to come out each and every night with a consistent game plan, with a consistent identity," Oubre said. "We're trying to build a culture here and I want to be able to just go out there and allow my actions to speak for myself but obviously, opportunity equates to success. The way we are right now, we're in a place of confusion a little bit at times during the game and more veteran teams come in and they capitalize on that so I think that's a big thing for us to learn and grow from.

"I would say discipline and just remaining even-keeled throughout the ebbs and flows of a game. We have to stay poised in high pressure situations to continue to go on a run. If we keep our cool and if we trust that our system and the things that we do will work than I feel like we'll be better off."

