JUST IN: Kelly Oubre Jr. Clears NBA's Health & Safety Protocols

The Hornets are getting some pieces back.

Wednesday evening, the Charlotte Hornets announced that forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has cleared the NBA's Health & Safety protocols and will be available for tonight's game in Boston against the Celtics. He has missed the past four games.

In 40 games this season, Oubre has averaged 16.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 45% from the field and 37% from three-point range.

The Hornets and Celtics are set to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

