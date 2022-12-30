Kelly Oubre Jr. Leaves Game vs Thunder with Hand Injury

Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. exited tonight's game with a left hand sprain - an injury that he's dealt with since the early part of the week.

Oubre did not play in the team's loss to Golden State on Tuesday and was initially listed as doubtful for tonight's game against Oklahoma City but was upgraded to available after shootaround.

Oubre shot 2/9 from the field (0/3 3FG) picking up six points and one rebound in 14 minutes of action before being ruled out.

