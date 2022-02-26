Kelly Oubre Jr. Makes SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays

Windmill for the top 10? You guessed it.

The Charlotte Hornets made a bevy of highlights during Friday night's 125-93 blowout win over the Toronto Raptors. Miles Bridges had a powerful alley-oop, J.T. Thor threw one down with authority, and even Mason Plumlee put Khem Birch on skates en route to a dunk down the line.

However, it was Kelly Oubre Jr.'s windmill dunk that landed on Saturday morning's top 10 plays on SportsCenter, checking in at No. 7.

Oubre also regained his shooting touch connecting on 5/10 shots from three and finishing the game with 23 points off the bench.

The Hornets have Saturday off, but will be back at it on Sunday inside Spectrum Center to host the Detroit Pistons.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.