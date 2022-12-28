Kelly Oubre Jr. Ruled Out vs Warriors

The Charlotte Hornets will be without a key piece of the rotation tonight.

Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has been ruled out of tonight's game against the Golden State Warriors with a right hand sprain. Oubre was not listed on the team's initial injury report which was released earlier this evening around 4 p.m. EST.

Oubre has been key on the offensive end of the floor and is second on the team in scoring, averaging 20.6 points per game. In addition to that, Oubre is averaging 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 assists.

Oubre joins Cody Martin (knee) and Nick Richards (ankle) as being ruled out of Tuesday's game. Dennis Smith. Jr. (ankle) is questionable and LaMelo Ball (shoulder) is probable.

